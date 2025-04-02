Left Menu

Solar Power Shields Schools from Elephant Intrusion in Assam

Aaranyak's initiative, with support from the SBI Foundation and local communities, involves installing solar-powered fences in HEC-affected Assam schools. This measure ensures uninterrupted education for students by deterring wild elephants, balancing ecological needs and human safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:02 IST
Solar Power Shields Schools from Elephant Intrusion in Assam
The solar fences covering the schools (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking response to the rampant Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) in parts of Assam, the NGO Aaranyak has been pioneering efforts to shield local schools from wildlife disturbances. With solar-powered fences now installed around eight schools, the initiative ensures educational continuity in regions where classes were previously disrupted by the presence of wild elephants.

The Kalioni Bagan L P School in Assam's Golaghat district serves as a prominent example. Head Teacher Rupkanta Duarah shared how a 400-meter solar fence became the school's lifeline, protecting its 90 students from frequent elephant intrusions.

Extending this initiative, Aaranyak has also safeguarded five schools in the Udalguri district. These efforts have been recognized by the NITI Aayog for their innovative approach to human-wildlife coexistence. The solar fences not only provide security but are also environmentally sustainable, relying wholly on solar power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025