Solar Power Shields Schools from Elephant Intrusion in Assam

In a striking response to the rampant Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) in parts of Assam, the NGO Aaranyak has been pioneering efforts to shield local schools from wildlife disturbances. With solar-powered fences now installed around eight schools, the initiative ensures educational continuity in regions where classes were previously disrupted by the presence of wild elephants.

The Kalioni Bagan L P School in Assam's Golaghat district serves as a prominent example. Head Teacher Rupkanta Duarah shared how a 400-meter solar fence became the school's lifeline, protecting its 90 students from frequent elephant intrusions.

Extending this initiative, Aaranyak has also safeguarded five schools in the Udalguri district. These efforts have been recognized by the NITI Aayog for their innovative approach to human-wildlife coexistence. The solar fences not only provide security but are also environmentally sustainable, relying wholly on solar power.

(With inputs from agencies.)