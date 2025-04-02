Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM for Defying Anti-Defection Law

The Supreme Court reprimanded Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his controversial statement suggesting no by-elections would occur despite defections to Congress. The statement allegedly undermines the anti-defection law. The Court stressed the gravity of remarks made in the Assembly and demanded the issue be promptly resolved.

The Supreme Court has criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a statement allegedly made in the State Assembly, suggesting there would be no by-elections even if more Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs defected to Congress, the state's ruling party.

A bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih stated that if such comments were indeed articulated on the House floor, they amount to a "mockery" of the Constitution's 10th Schedule, which regulates the anti-defection law.

The Court emphasized the sanctity of Assembly statements and urged an expedited decision on disqualifying defected MLAs, further cautioning CM Reddy to refrain from making similar statements in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

