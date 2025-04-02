Delhi's Budget Cap Controversy: A 'Hawa Hawai' Over Spending Limits
Delhi's Finance department restricted April 2025 spending to 5% of the total 2025-26 budget. Opposition leader Atishi criticized this, calling the Rs 1 lakh crore budget an empty promise, suggesting limited spending capability. Some expenses are exempt from the cap, according to department officials.
The Delhi government's Finance department has limited April 2025 spending to 5% of the total 2025-26 budget, sparking controversy. Officials indicated that this is a strategic move for effective cash management.
Leader of Opposition Atishi labeled the budget a 'Hawa Hawai', arguing that it exposes the government's financial claims as a facade. She claimed the restriction hampers the fulfillment of the Rs 1 lakh crore budget goal.
However, the Finance department clarified exemptions for essential expenditures like salaries and utilities, suggesting pragmatic adjustments within the capped framework.
