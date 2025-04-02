Left Menu

Delhi's Budget Cap Controversy: A 'Hawa Hawai' Over Spending Limits

Delhi's Finance department restricted April 2025 spending to 5% of the total 2025-26 budget. Opposition leader Atishi criticized this, calling the Rs 1 lakh crore budget an empty promise, suggesting limited spending capability. Some expenses are exempt from the cap, according to department officials.

Updated: 02-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:24 IST
The Delhi government's Finance department has limited April 2025 spending to 5% of the total 2025-26 budget, sparking controversy. Officials indicated that this is a strategic move for effective cash management.

Leader of Opposition Atishi labeled the budget a 'Hawa Hawai', arguing that it exposes the government's financial claims as a facade. She claimed the restriction hampers the fulfillment of the Rs 1 lakh crore budget goal.

However, the Finance department clarified exemptions for essential expenditures like salaries and utilities, suggesting pragmatic adjustments within the capped framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

