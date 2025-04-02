Global Markets on Edge as U.S. Tariff Details Loom

Global financial markets exhibited signs of trepidation as investors braced for the announcement of new trade tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. These tariffs, anticipated to take immediate effect, are expected to heighten existing levies on aluminum, steel, and autos, further affecting market stability.

As Wall Street cautiously anticipated the tariffs, the impact was observed across various sectors. European stocks faltered, while U.S. equities held ground. Safe-haven investments like gold saw a surge, bolstered by investor anxiety over a potential global economic downturn.

Currency markets were unsettled, with the U.S. dollar slipping against major peers amidst uncertainty regarding U.S. trade policy. Meanwhile, oil prices faced a mixed trajectory following unexpected U.S. crude inventory data.

