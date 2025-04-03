Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill Promises Transparency and Efficiency

In a significant legislative move, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha, promising much-needed reforms in the management of waqf properties across the nation. The leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, commended this development, highlighting it as a positive stride for the country.

The bill, aimed at amending the Act of 1995, seeks to streamline waqf property administration by resolving previous inefficiencies. While BJP figures praise the bill for enhancing transparency and governance, Congress faces allegations of leveraging waqf for political gains. Narayanaswamy predicted electoral consequences for Congress over its policies.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the AISSC, hailed this legislative move as a democratic triumph, emphasizing its potential benefits for the Muslim community. He urged the government to devise supportive schemes for underprivileged Muslims, women, and children, expressing optimism for the bill's passage in the Rajya Sabha. The debate around the bill saw stark divisions, with the INDIA bloc opposing the legislation intensely as BJP allies defended its necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)