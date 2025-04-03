Left Menu

Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill Promises Transparency and Efficiency

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by Lok Sabha, aims to enhance the management of waqf properties. While BJP leaders applaud its potential for transparency, critics from Congress label it political maneuvering. The Chairman of AISSC calls it a victory for democracy, urging further development schemes for Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST
Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill Promises Transparency and Efficiency
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha, promising much-needed reforms in the management of waqf properties across the nation. The leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, commended this development, highlighting it as a positive stride for the country.

The bill, aimed at amending the Act of 1995, seeks to streamline waqf property administration by resolving previous inefficiencies. While BJP figures praise the bill for enhancing transparency and governance, Congress faces allegations of leveraging waqf for political gains. Narayanaswamy predicted electoral consequences for Congress over its policies.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the AISSC, hailed this legislative move as a democratic triumph, emphasizing its potential benefits for the Muslim community. He urged the government to devise supportive schemes for underprivileged Muslims, women, and children, expressing optimism for the bill's passage in the Rajya Sabha. The debate around the bill saw stark divisions, with the INDIA bloc opposing the legislation intensely as BJP allies defended its necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025