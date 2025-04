L&T Finance Ltd. Commits to Green Future with PCAF Membership

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) is making strides in climate responsibility by joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF). This milestone cements LTF's position as a leader in disclosing and measuring financed emissions, aligning with evolving global standards.

Ms. Apurva Rathod, Chief Sustainability Officer at LTF, emphasized the critical role financial institutions play in aiding India's climate transition. She stated that becoming a PCAF signatory propels LTF's dedication to transparency and data-driven environmental responsibility.

The company has achieved significant reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and invested in projects like 'Project Prakruti' to boost carbon sequestration. It has also pioneered water conservation both within and beyond its operations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

