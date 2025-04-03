Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling in Telangana's IT Hub

The Supreme Court has temporarily banned tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana, following reports of large-scale deforestation. Justice BR Gavai and AG Masih have instructed the Telangana High Court to report on the situation. The freeze persists until the court's next order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:42 IST
Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling in Telangana's IT Hub
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to curb ecological damage, the Supreme Court has issued an injunction against further tree felling in the forested region of Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana. This decision comes in response to alarming reports of extensive deforestation.

A judicial bench comprised of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih has tasked the Telangana High Court's Registrar (Judicial) with the immediate responsibility of surveying the impacted area and submitting a preliminary report by this afternoon.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted after an advocate brought forward the matter, underscoring significant tree loss over a recent holiday weekend. Among the backdrop of protests by local university students, this verdict aims to preserve the habitat encompassing diverse wildlife. This forest area is nestled within Hyderabad's burgeoning IT zone, adding social and environmental pressure to its conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025