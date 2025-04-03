Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling in Telangana's IT Hub

In a decisive move to curb ecological damage, the Supreme Court has issued an injunction against further tree felling in the forested region of Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana. This decision comes in response to alarming reports of extensive deforestation.

A judicial bench comprised of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih has tasked the Telangana High Court's Registrar (Judicial) with the immediate responsibility of surveying the impacted area and submitting a preliminary report by this afternoon.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted after an advocate brought forward the matter, underscoring significant tree loss over a recent holiday weekend. Among the backdrop of protests by local university students, this verdict aims to preserve the habitat encompassing diverse wildlife. This forest area is nestled within Hyderabad's burgeoning IT zone, adding social and environmental pressure to its conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)