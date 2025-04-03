Delhi High Court Expedites Hearing in Chidambaram's INX Media Case

The Delhi High Court has agreed to expedite the hearing for Congress leader P. Chidambaram's plea, challenging the trial court's decision to take note of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the high-profile INX Media money laundering case. Originally slated for August, the hearing will now occur on May 13, following a request from Senior Advocate N. Hariharan.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja instructed both parties to refrain from pressing charges before the trial court, acknowledging the urgency of the matter. This decision came after Chidambaram's counsel highlighted the trial court's plan to begin arguments on April 7, which they argued would undermine the petition.

Chidambaram's plea argues that the trial court took cognizance of offenses without the requisite sanction under Section 197(1) of the CrPC, a mandatory requirement since he was a public servant at the time. Meanwhile, the CBI continues to contest Chidambaram's request to defer arguments on charges, noting unresolved issues related to investigative materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)