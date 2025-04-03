Left Menu

Tariffs Stir Up Trouble in the Beverage Industry

President Donald Trump's tariffs are set to shake the U.S. alcoholic beverage market, affecting sales and potentially leading to job losses. Industry leaders warn that the tariffs on European and Mexican imports, including beer and spirits, could severely impact global players like Diageo and Heineken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:24 IST
The U.S. alcoholic beverage sector is bracing for impact following President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs, as industry leaders warn of rising costs, diminishing sales, and potential job cuts.

With a 25% tariff announced on imported beer and increased tariffs on EU products, the sector faces significant challenges, compounded by existing aluminium tariffs on beer cans.

While severe tariffs on European, Mexican, and Canadian spirits were avoided, the looming threat of vanishing labels and economic downturn remains, as evidenced by concerns from French and Italian trade associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

