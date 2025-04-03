Tariffs Stir Up Trouble in the Beverage Industry
President Donald Trump's tariffs are set to shake the U.S. alcoholic beverage market, affecting sales and potentially leading to job losses. Industry leaders warn that the tariffs on European and Mexican imports, including beer and spirits, could severely impact global players like Diageo and Heineken.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:24 IST
The U.S. alcoholic beverage sector is bracing for impact following President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs, as industry leaders warn of rising costs, diminishing sales, and potential job cuts.
With a 25% tariff announced on imported beer and increased tariffs on EU products, the sector faces significant challenges, compounded by existing aluminium tariffs on beer cans.
While severe tariffs on European, Mexican, and Canadian spirits were avoided, the looming threat of vanishing labels and economic downturn remains, as evidenced by concerns from French and Italian trade associations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana's Ambitious Equitable Budget Aiming For Trillion-Dollar Economy
Auckland to Host The Ocean Race Stopover in 2027: A Boost for Economy and Sailing Legacy
Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore
India's Economy Defies Global Trends with Resilience Amidst Global Volatility
Dmart Rents Huge Space in Ghaziabad Mall, Boosting Local Economy