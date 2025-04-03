Tariffs Stir Up Trouble in the Beverage Industry

The U.S. alcoholic beverage sector is bracing for impact following President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs, as industry leaders warn of rising costs, diminishing sales, and potential job cuts.

With a 25% tariff announced on imported beer and increased tariffs on EU products, the sector faces significant challenges, compounded by existing aluminium tariffs on beer cans.

While severe tariffs on European, Mexican, and Canadian spirits were avoided, the looming threat of vanishing labels and economic downturn remains, as evidenced by concerns from French and Italian trade associations.

