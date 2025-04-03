India's Epic Climb: Army's Dual Assault on Everest and Kangchenjunga

In a grand ceremony held at South Block, New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off two ambitious mountaineering expeditions to the world's highest peaks, Mount Everest and Mount Kangchenjunga, on April 3, 2025. The ceremonies mark a significant endeavor by the Indian Army to showcase their exceptional mountaineering skills.

The Mount Everest expedition, comprising 34 Indian Army climbers, will navigate the traditional South Col Route and is spearheaded by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi. Meanwhile, a joint Indo-Nepal team gears up to take on Mount Kangchenjunga, with Indian Army's Colonel Sarfaraz Singh at the helm, alongside six Nepali mountaineers. Additionally, Colonel Amit Bisht leads a unique joint NCC expedition to Mount Everest, featuring ten cadets and a dedicated team of officers and instructors.

Defence Minister Singh praised the courage, dedication, and determination of the mountaineers. Attendees included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Nepal's Ambassador to India. The events underline India's leadership in high-altitude mountaineering, aiming to inspire the younger generation and set new benchmarks of excellence.

