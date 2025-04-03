Shriram One Empowers Millions with Financial Access

Shriram Finance, a prominent non-banking financial company in India, has marked a significant achievement with Shriram One, its flagship mobile application. The app has successfully empowered 9.53 million users by providing seamless access to a variety of financial services.

As of December 31, 2024, Shriram One continues to play a pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion throughout the nation. Through its user-friendly interface, customers can access a wide range of financial products such as loans, insurance, and investments, streamlining financial management for individuals across the country.

Not limited by physical boundaries, Shriram One has enabled users, particularly those in underserved and rural areas, to make informed financial decisions with ease. By embracing digital innovation, Shriram Finance reaffirms its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its extensive customer base.

