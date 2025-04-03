Montezuma's Chocolate Navigates U.S. Tariffs with Sweet Strategies

Montezuma's, a premium British chocolate company, sees an opportunity in the American market following a change in U.S. tariff policies. The U.S. has implemented import duties, but at a lower rate for Britain compared to its European counterparts, positioning Montezuma's favorably in the competitive landscape.

The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump, impose a 10% duty on British imports, while European countries face more substantial rates, with some up to triple Britain's duty. Montezuma's Managing Director Marlene Godwin expressed both concern and optimism, citing Brexit as a rare advantage in this scenario. As the company seeks to expand its export market, the favorable tariff rate provides a beneficial tailwind.

Despite losing a key listing with Trader Joe's, Montezuma's retains a strong online presence in the U.S., driven by products like their Absolute Black 100% cocoa bars. As cocoa prices surge, the company plans strategic promotions and operational adjustments to absorb new costs, maintaining its competitive edge while navigating the complexities of international trade post-Brexit.

