VP Hails Apparel Exporters, Calls for Innovation and Market Diversification at AEPC Annual Awards

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, underscored the pivotal role of the apparel and textile sector in driving India’s economic growth as he addressed the Annual Awards Function of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) in New Delhi today. Congratulating the awardees for their contributions to apparel exports, he affirmed that the sector continues to stand as a cornerstone of employment generation and global trade for the country.

Apparel Sector: A Vital Engine of Employment and Economic Growth

In his keynote address, the Vice-President noted that the apparel and textile industry remains one of India's most labour-intensive sectors. It directly employs more than 45 million people and supports over 100 million livelihoods indirectly, making it the nation's second-largest source of employment after agriculture.

He further highlighted the sector’s significant macroeconomic contribution—accounting for about 2% of India’s GDP and nearly 11% of the manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA).

Government’s Vision 2030 and Strategic Support

Acknowledging the Government of India’s ongoing reforms and support mechanisms, Shri Radhakrishnan pointed to initiatives such as PM MITRA Parks and the SAMARTH Skill Development Programme, which aim to strengthen integrated textile manufacturing ecosystems and enhance workforce capabilities.

He reaffirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2030, the textiles and apparel industry is positioned to transform into a global powerhouse, empowered by modern infrastructure, enhanced competitiveness, and technological upgradation.

Industry Must Match Policy Support with Innovation

While recognising government efforts, the Vice-President emphasised that transformational policies achieve meaningful impact only when industry stakeholders respond with innovation, determination, and global ambition.

He lauded India’s apparel exporters for demonstrating resilience amid global uncertainties, noting their continued progress despite supply-chain disruptions and economic shifts worldwide.

He also acknowledged that the government is actively involved in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and consultations to address sectoral challenges, ease market access, and reduce trade bottlenecks.

Call to Explore New Markets and Strengthen Value Addition

Encouraging the apparel industry to broaden its global footprint, the Vice-President urged exporters to explore emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

He also stressed the need to:

Enhance value addition in apparel products

Diversify the export basket

Reduce import dependence

Invest in research, development, and innovation

Prioritise sustainable and environmentally responsible exports

Such measures, he said, are essential for India to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

Labour Welfare Must Remain Central

Recognising the labour-intensive nature of the textile sector, Shri Radhakrishnan called for a strong focus on worker welfare, including fair wages, safe working conditions, and skill enhancement. Ensuring such welfare, he noted, is crucial for sustainable sectoral growth and for maintaining India’s reputation as an ethical sourcing destination.

Exports Expected to Double; Sector Key to Viksit Bharat Goal

Expressing optimism about the sector’s trajectory, the Vice-President said that apparel exports are expected to double in the coming years, which would generate substantial new employment opportunities. He expressed confidence that the textiles and apparel sector will play a leading role in achieving the national vision of a Viksit (Developed) and Aatma Nirbhar (Self-Reliant) Bharat.

Vice-President’s Longstanding Association with Textiles

Shri Radhakrishnan reflected on his personal connection to the industry, recalling his roots in Tiruppur, India’s renowned knitwear and hosiery hub. He also mentioned his tenure as Co-Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Textiles under the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, which allowed him to study the sector’s challenges in depth and contribute to policy formulation.

AEPC Appreciated for Bridging Government and Industry

The Vice-President commended AEPC for its continuous efforts in strengthening industry-government engagement. During the event, he also released AEPC’s coffee table book, “Threads of Time: Story of India’s Textiles,” which captures the historical and cultural evolution of Indian textiles.

The ceremony was attended by Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Industries, Government of NCT of Delhi; Shri Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, AEPC; Dr. A. Sakthivel, Vice Chairman, AEPC; along with senior dignitaries and stakeholders from the textiles and apparel sector.