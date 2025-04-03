Congress Demands Stronger Stance Against US Tariffs

In a bold statement on Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari called on the Indian government to demonstrate resilience and challenge the United States over the newly imposed 26% tariffs on Indian exports. Tewari criticized the bilateral negotiations as a complete failure and urged for government intervention.

Tewari, along with fellow Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, expressed grave concerns over the tariffs, which threaten to impact India's economy by up to Rs 35,000 crore. The Congress leaders took the opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perceived inaction on the matter.

The tariffs were announced by US President Donald Trump as part of a broader measure involving reciprocal tariffs on several countries, signaling the end of what he described as decades of exploitation of American taxpayers. This move has intensified the ongoing trade tensions between India and the US.

