Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff War Tests Global Economic Ties

In a bold move that shakes the foundations of international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, escalating tensions and risking global economic disruption.

Companies from several countries, including Germany's Fresenius and Italy's Lavazza, are grappling with the potential impact of these duties, expressing concerns ranging from supply chain disruptions to price hikes.

Leaders from various trade and industry associations are urging diplomatic dialogues to prevent further economic strife, highlighting the critical need for constructive negotiations between global trade partners.

