Record Rail Revolution: Indian Railways Hits Manufacturing Milestone

Indian Railways marked a key achievement in the financial year 2024-25 by producing 7,134 coaches, reflecting a 9% surge from the previous year. Notably, 4,601 non-AC coaches were manufactured to cater to the needs of the common man, signaling a steady modernization drive to meet the rising passenger demand across the country.

The production was spearheaded by three major facilities: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli. The ICF led with 3,007 coaches, breaking previous records, followed by RCF and MCF with 2,102 and 2,025 coaches, respectively, during FY 2024-25.

This leap in production is a part of India's larger strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import reliance, and integrate cutting-edge technology in railway designs. Aligned with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mission, this endeavor will improve public transport services, reinforcing the 'Make in India' campaign and supporting a more advanced, efficient railway network.

