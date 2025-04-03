Left Menu

Record Rail Revolution: Indian Railways Hits Manufacturing Milestone

Indian Railways manufactured 7,134 coaches in FY 2024-25, a 9% increase, emphasizing non-AC coaches to meet demand. Integral Coach Factory led production with 3,007 units. This surge aligns with 'Make in India,' enhancing domestic production and modernizing infrastructure to offer passengers better facilities and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:08 IST
Record Rail Revolution: Indian Railways Hits Manufacturing Milestone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways marked a key achievement in the financial year 2024-25 by producing 7,134 coaches, reflecting a 9% surge from the previous year. Notably, 4,601 non-AC coaches were manufactured to cater to the needs of the common man, signaling a steady modernization drive to meet the rising passenger demand across the country.

The production was spearheaded by three major facilities: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli. The ICF led with 3,007 coaches, breaking previous records, followed by RCF and MCF with 2,102 and 2,025 coaches, respectively, during FY 2024-25.

This leap in production is a part of India's larger strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import reliance, and integrate cutting-edge technology in railway designs. Aligned with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mission, this endeavor will improve public transport services, reinforcing the 'Make in India' campaign and supporting a more advanced, efficient railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

