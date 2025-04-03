Left Menu

Public Sector Banks Surge Ahead: A Robust Q4 Performance

State-owned banks like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, and IDBI Bank report solid growth in loans and deposits for Q4. BoB credits grow by 12.8% to Rs 12.3 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Bank of India loans increase to Rs 6.65 lakh crore, and IDBI Bank shows a 16% rise in advances.

Updated: 03-04-2025 19:36 IST
In a notable development, state-owned banks have displayed significant growth during the March quarter of FY25. Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced a credit growth of 12.8%, raising its total advances to Rs 12.3 lakh crore.

The bank also reported a 10.25% uplift in total deposits, amounting to Rs 14.7 lakh crore as of March-end, signaling a robust financial performance. Similarly, Bank of India registered a 13.59% increase in loans, reaching Rs 6.65 lakh crore by the end of the fourth quarter.

Additionally, LIC-controlled IDBI Bank witnessed a 16% spike in advances to Rs 2.18 lakh crore, with deposits increasing by 12% to Rs 3.10 lakh crore. These metrics underline strong lending and deposit growth across public sector banks.

