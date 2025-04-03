Left Menu

U.S. Farmers Await Possible Relief Amid Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that decisions on compensating farmers for potential tariff impacts are still months away. The announcement follows President Trump's sweeping tariffs, criticized for potentially limiting markets for farmers and increasing consumer prices. Rollins emphasized the administration's ongoing assessment of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:25 IST
U.S. Farmers Await Possible Relief Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, discussed the potential financial relief for farmers on Fox News amid concerns over new tariffs.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement of broad tariffs, farm and food groups have expressed worries about market limitations and raised prices affecting the agricultural sector.

Rollins reassured stakeholders that any decision on compensating farmers for economic losses due to tariffs is still months away, emphasizing the careful evaluation process undertaken by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025