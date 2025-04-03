U.S. Farmers Await Possible Relief Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, discussed the potential financial relief for farmers on Fox News amid concerns over new tariffs.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement of broad tariffs, farm and food groups have expressed worries about market limitations and raised prices affecting the agricultural sector.

Rollins reassured stakeholders that any decision on compensating farmers for economic losses due to tariffs is still months away, emphasizing the careful evaluation process undertaken by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)