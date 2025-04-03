Left Menu

Government Launches Share Sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The Indian government plans to sell up to 4.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, starting with institutional investors, and later for retail investors. The sale, at a floor price of Rs 2,525 per share, aims to raise around Rs 5,000 crore with a greenshoe option included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:25 IST
Government Launches Share Sale in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government plans to divest up to 4.83% in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, beginning with institutional investors. The floor price is set at Rs 2,525 per share, as stated by DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla on social media.

Retail investors will have their chance to bid on April 7, following the initial offering for institutional buyers. The government's plan includes selling approximately 1.14 crore shares, with an option to expand the sale by an additional 80.67 lakh shares.

This strategic move is expected to generate approximately Rs 5,000 crore for the government. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, shares of Mazagon Dock rose by 5.05 per cent, closing at Rs 2,735.45.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025