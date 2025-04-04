Left Menu

Nissan Halts Infiniti SUV Orders Amid New U.S. Tariffs

Nissan Motor has paused new orders for its Infiniti SUVs built in Mexico for the U.S. market, in response to new auto tariffs imposed by President Trump. Production shifts for the Rogue SUV in Tennessee will continue, while production for other markets remains unaffected at the COMPAS plant.

Nissan Motor announced on Thursday it would cease new orders of two Infiniti SUV models built in Mexico for the U.S. market following the implementation of new auto tariffs by President Donald Trump.

The automaker will sustain production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant, maintaining two shifts for the Rogue SUV despite previously planning to reduce them.

Although the production of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the U.S. market is paused, they will still be manufactured for international markets at the COMPAS plant in Mexico.

