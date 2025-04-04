Parliament's Final Budget Session Day Pushes Crucial Legislation

On the concluding day of the Parliament's Budget Session, the government is making a concerted effort to pass key legislative initiatives. Among these is the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, led by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, designed to ensure reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes in Goa.

The legislative agenda also highlights an amendment to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, introduced by Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. In other developments, several committee reports are poised for presentation, such as those related to climate-resilient agriculture and regional rapid transit systems, which are critical to the nation's infrastructure and environmental policies.

Moreover, the Parliament has successfully passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after an intense marathon debate, adopting the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The legislation aims to improve the management of waqf properties, with a new emphasis on technology and efficiency, now rebranded as the UMEED Bill.

