Heated Debates Surround Waqf Amendment Bill Passage

The Waqf Amendment Bill, renamed as the UMEED Bill, passed amid heated debates in Parliament. Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari and Rajiv Shukla expressed concerns over its intention and impact, citing polarization tactics by the ruling party and forced support from NDA allies, while Minister Kiren Rijiju defended its benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill prompted strong reactions in Parliament, with Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accusing the ruling party of using the legislation for polarizing purposes. Tiwari claimed the bill was a distraction from governmental failures. The opposition vowed to challenge the law both publicly and in legal courts.

Concerns were echoed by Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, who criticized the forced support of NDA allies and mentioned potential political fallout in Bihar. Shukla remarked on the resignation of Mohammed Kasim Ansari from JD(U) as a sign of the dissatisfaction within NDA ranks towards the amendment.

In contrast, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the legislation, highlighting its benefits for the Muslim community. Rijiju stated that suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated into the revised bill, now known as the UMEED Bill, aimed at improving the management of waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

