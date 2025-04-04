Left Menu

Similipal Tiger Reserve Gears Up for National Tiger Census 2026

Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve initiates preparations for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026 with a focus on staff training, ecological monitoring, and systematic field activities. These efforts aim to standardize data collection and enhance tiger conservation in alignment with national guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST
Similipal Tiger Reserve Gears Up for National Tiger Census 2026
Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Department in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve is undertaking systematic preparations for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026. This initiative includes a year-long roadmap for training, field exercises, and scientific data collection to track the tiger population, according to Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Chand Gogineni.

In Mayurbhanj, groundwork has begun with an emphasis on building staff capacity and standardizing ecological monitoring. Gogineni stated that preparations focus on training forest staff to ensure robust and uniform data collection, dividing the work seasonally starting with summer exercises.

Scheduled post-monsoon activities include extensive tasks like carnivore sign surveys and herbivore line transects. The preparatory phase, lasting over a year, aims to align local processes with guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, crucial for the tiger census held every four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025