Similipal Tiger Reserve Gears Up for National Tiger Census 2026

The Forest Department in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve is undertaking systematic preparations for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026. This initiative includes a year-long roadmap for training, field exercises, and scientific data collection to track the tiger population, according to Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Chand Gogineni.

In Mayurbhanj, groundwork has begun with an emphasis on building staff capacity and standardizing ecological monitoring. Gogineni stated that preparations focus on training forest staff to ensure robust and uniform data collection, dividing the work seasonally starting with summer exercises.

Scheduled post-monsoon activities include extensive tasks like carnivore sign surveys and herbivore line transects. The preparatory phase, lasting over a year, aims to align local processes with guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, crucial for the tiger census held every four years.

