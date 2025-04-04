Left Menu

Debating the Digital Decline: Social Media's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called for a debate in Lok Sabha on the impact of social media on youth mental health post-pandemic. Highlighting issues like toxic masculinity and online stress, he noted rising student suicides and urged open dialogue to address cyberbullying and emotional distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:23 IST
Debating the Digital Decline: Social Media's Impact on Youth Mental Health
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Lok Sabha to address the pressing issue of social media's impact on the mental health of young Indians, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

In a session held on Thursday, Gogoi referenced the Netflix series 'Adolescence' to underscore how online influencers can propagate harmful ideas like toxic masculinity, compounding existing pressures of academic stress and cyberbullying.

Alarmingly, India has seen a significant rise in the rate of student suicides, with approximately 40,000 young lives lost in the past five years. Gogoi advocated for normalizing conversations about mental health and promoting emotional intelligence to mitigate stress and anxiety amongst the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

