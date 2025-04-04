Debating the Digital Decline: Social Media's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Lok Sabha to address the pressing issue of social media's impact on the mental health of young Indians, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

In a session held on Thursday, Gogoi referenced the Netflix series 'Adolescence' to underscore how online influencers can propagate harmful ideas like toxic masculinity, compounding existing pressures of academic stress and cyberbullying.

Alarmingly, India has seen a significant rise in the rate of student suicides, with approximately 40,000 young lives lost in the past five years. Gogoi advocated for normalizing conversations about mental health and promoting emotional intelligence to mitigate stress and anxiety amongst the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)