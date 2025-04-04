Left Menu

IEX Records Surge in Trade Volume Amid Renewable Energy Boom

The Indian Energy Exchange saw a 19% increase in trade volume in FY25, reaching 121 billion units. It also reported a twofold rise in renewable energy certificates traded. Notable gains were made in day-ahead and real-time electricity markets, reflecting significant growth in renewable energy adoption.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a substantial 19% year-on-year rise in trade volume for FY25, attaining a total of 121 billion units. This growth underscores the increasing demand and trading activities in the renewable energy sector.

In a statement released on Friday, IEX highlighted that 178 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in the same period, marking a dynamic twofold increase from the previous fiscal year. The upcoming REC trading sessions are scheduled for April 9 and April 30.

March 2025 was a standout month, as IEX recorded its highest-ever monthly electricity trade volume at 11,215 million units, a 29% rise year-on-year. Additionally, the day-ahead market (DAM) achieved a notable 15% increase in FY25, and the real-time electricity market (RTM) saw a 29% jump, demonstrating significant momentum in green energy trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

