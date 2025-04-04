India's Path to Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities

India is taking a critical stance towards transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, recognizing the shift as crucial for its future, the Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative stated in a recent interview.

Speaking with PTI, Alex Rafalowicz Maya emphasized India's challenges in implementing this transition, citing trade constraints on specific technologies as a key hurdle. Nevertheless, the drive towards electric mobility and increased public transport remains strong.

Rafalowicz pointed out the failure of existing energy systems to serve marginalized communities, suggesting small-scale solar projects with centralized storage as a feasible solution. Meanwhile, India continues to see an increase in both fossil and non-fossil fuel capacities, reflecting the complexity of reducing its coal and oil dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)