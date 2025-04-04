India's Path to Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities
India must proactively prepare for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Despite significant challenges, a global treaty could harmonize efforts. Director Alex Rafalowicz highlights the opportunity to develop community energy solutions. India's substantial fossil fuel dependence poses health and environmental risks, emphasizing the need for a coordinated transition.
India is taking a critical stance towards transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, recognizing the shift as crucial for its future, the Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative stated in a recent interview.
Speaking with PTI, Alex Rafalowicz Maya emphasized India's challenges in implementing this transition, citing trade constraints on specific technologies as a key hurdle. Nevertheless, the drive towards electric mobility and increased public transport remains strong.
Rafalowicz pointed out the failure of existing energy systems to serve marginalized communities, suggesting small-scale solar projects with centralized storage as a feasible solution. Meanwhile, India continues to see an increase in both fossil and non-fossil fuel capacities, reflecting the complexity of reducing its coal and oil dependency.
