Left Menu

India's Path to Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities

India must proactively prepare for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Despite significant challenges, a global treaty could harmonize efforts. Director Alex Rafalowicz highlights the opportunity to develop community energy solutions. India's substantial fossil fuel dependence poses health and environmental risks, emphasizing the need for a coordinated transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cartagena | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:43 IST
India's Path to Renewable Energy: Challenges and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

India is taking a critical stance towards transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, recognizing the shift as crucial for its future, the Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative stated in a recent interview.

Speaking with PTI, Alex Rafalowicz Maya emphasized India's challenges in implementing this transition, citing trade constraints on specific technologies as a key hurdle. Nevertheless, the drive towards electric mobility and increased public transport remains strong.

Rafalowicz pointed out the failure of existing energy systems to serve marginalized communities, suggesting small-scale solar projects with centralized storage as a feasible solution. Meanwhile, India continues to see an increase in both fossil and non-fossil fuel capacities, reflecting the complexity of reducing its coal and oil dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025