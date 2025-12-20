Delhi High Court Urges Supreme Court Intervention in BS IV Vehicle Ban Case

The Delhi High Court has advised a petitioner to move to the Supreme Court with her request to lift the ban on BS IV compliant private vehicles entering Delhi. The petitioner, Sonica Ghosh, a Noida resident, challenged the Delhi government's December 17 notification.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted that the Supreme Court has already been working on similar issues, indicating that it would be more appropriate for the petitioner to approach the top court. This case mirrors other ongoing proceedings focused on improving Delhi's air quality.

Ghosh's plea argued that the ban, implemented without sufficient consideration, restricts certain vehicles from entry and leads to potential penalties. The High Court, aligning with a prior decision from its division bench, recommended addressing these concerns within the Supreme Court's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)