Traffic Tussle Turns Viral: Cop Suspended Over Viral Slap Incident

A traffic policeman in Ahmedabad has been suspended following allegations of physically assaulting a woman during a contentious encounter regarding traffic violations. The incident unfolded in the Paldi area, where Head Constable Jayantibhai Zala confronted Bansri Thakkar, who was reportedly riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road without wearing a helmet, officials reported.

The situation escalated when Thakkar allegedly demanded to see Zala's identity card. After showing it to her, she allegedly dropped the card, which reportedly led the constable to lose his temper and slap her. The altercation was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing significant public and media attention.

In response to the incident, police have registered a case against Thakkar for obstructing a public servant from performing their duty. Meanwhile, Paldi police confirmed they are investigating a complaint filed by Thakkar against Zala. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities seek to address the incident comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)