Left Menu

Traffic Tussle Turns Viral: Cop Suspended Over Viral Slap Incident

A policeman in Ahmedabad has been suspended after allegedly slapping a woman during a traffic-related dispute. The altercation occurred when the woman was reportedly caught violating traffic rules. The incident, caught on video, has gone viral, sparking media attention and a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:21 IST
Traffic Tussle Turns Viral: Cop Suspended Over Viral Slap Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic policeman in Ahmedabad has been suspended following allegations of physically assaulting a woman during a contentious encounter regarding traffic violations. The incident unfolded in the Paldi area, where Head Constable Jayantibhai Zala confronted Bansri Thakkar, who was reportedly riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road without wearing a helmet, officials reported.

The situation escalated when Thakkar allegedly demanded to see Zala's identity card. After showing it to her, she allegedly dropped the card, which reportedly led the constable to lose his temper and slap her. The altercation was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing significant public and media attention.

In response to the incident, police have registered a case against Thakkar for obstructing a public servant from performing their duty. Meanwhile, Paldi police confirmed they are investigating a complaint filed by Thakkar against Zala. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities seek to address the incident comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025