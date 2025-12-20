Left Menu

Silverware Scandal: Theft at the Heart of France's Presidential Palace

The silverware keeper for France's presidency and two others face trial for suspected theft of valuable porcelain and tableware. Items worth up to €40,000 were stolen, with Thomas M. and Damien G. implicated. About 100 objects were found, linking to a wider issue of security at cultural landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:19 IST
The renowned silverware keeper of France's presidential residence and two accomplices are to stand trial for the alleged theft of high-value porcelain and tableware, according to the Paris prosecution office.

The Elysee Palace reported the loss of significant silverware and crockery typically used for state functions, valuing the missing items between 15,000 and 40,000 euros. The chief suspect, Thomas M., his accomplice Damien G., and a third party, Ghislain M., have been arrested. Ghislain M. is being investigated for receiving stolen goods. The full names of accused individuals are withheld in accordance with French privacy laws.

Roughly 100 items, including exquisite Sevres porcelain and Baccarat glasses, were found in the possession of Thomas M., raising questions about security measures at the museum and other historical locations. Prosecutors revealed auction listings featuring some items, prompting calls for industry reflection on safeguarding cultural treasures.

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

