Stylist Jailed for Assaulting Teen at Spa

A court in Thane has sentenced a hair stylist to three years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The verdict highlights the protection of minors in spa and salon environments.

The incident occurred on July 16, 2017, in a salon on Mira Road. Aadil Yasin Salmani, aged 22 at the time, led the victim into a cabin under the guise of providing a massage and subsequently assaulted her. Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale presented the case in court.

Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar, in her ruling made public on Saturday, convicted Salmani under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the POCSO Act. The judgment was based on testimonies from eight witnesses, resulting in a fine of Rs 4,000 for Salmani.