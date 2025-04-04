Left Menu

Iraq Urges Urgent Oil Negotiations

Iraq's Oil Ministry has requested an immediate meeting to resume negotiations on Kurdistan oil exports. Efforts to demonstrate goodwill are emphasized, but unrealistic demands and legal hindrances continue to stall a final agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry has issued a call for an urgent meeting with stakeholders to discuss the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region. This announcement was made public through the state news agency on Friday.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to reaching an agreement by taking serious measures as a sign of goodwill. However, they pointed out that any demands that do not fit within established legal frameworks continue to obstruct progress.

The latest move aims to jumpstart negotiations that have been stalled, with both sides needing to compromise to facilitate the resumption of Kurdistan's oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

