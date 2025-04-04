Iraq Urges Urgent Oil Negotiations

The Iraqi Oil Ministry has issued a call for an urgent meeting with stakeholders to discuss the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region. This announcement was made public through the state news agency on Friday.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to reaching an agreement by taking serious measures as a sign of goodwill. However, they pointed out that any demands that do not fit within established legal frameworks continue to obstruct progress.

The latest move aims to jumpstart negotiations that have been stalled, with both sides needing to compromise to facilitate the resumption of Kurdistan's oil exports.

