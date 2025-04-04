Russia's Economic Resilience Amid Trump's Global Tariff Storm

Russia is taking strategic steps to cushion its economy against the global market turbulence triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

The U.S., under Trump's directive, introduced a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, ratcheting up duties on key trading partners and causing a ripple effect in financial markets globally. Despite these disruptions, Russia, along with Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea, was spared from additional U.S. tariffs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked on Russia's ability to avoid severe economic shock due to a lack of substantial trade ties with the U.S., exacerbated by existing sanctions. He emphasized the need for additional precautions to shield Russia's economy from potential aftershocks of this tariff policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)