Left Menu

Russia's Economic Resilience Amid Trump's Global Tariff Storm

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed global tariffs, Russia is implementing measures to shield its economy from potential negative impacts. Despite the widespread market turbulence, Russia's minimal trade with the U.S. and robust economy have helped it to largely evade severe repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST
Russia's Economic Resilience Amid Trump's Global Tariff Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is taking strategic steps to cushion its economy against the global market turbulence triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

The U.S., under Trump's directive, introduced a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, ratcheting up duties on key trading partners and causing a ripple effect in financial markets globally. Despite these disruptions, Russia, along with Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea, was spared from additional U.S. tariffs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked on Russia's ability to avoid severe economic shock due to a lack of substantial trade ties with the U.S., exacerbated by existing sanctions. He emphasized the need for additional precautions to shield Russia's economy from potential aftershocks of this tariff policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025