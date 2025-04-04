Left Menu

Global Markets Plunge Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

Global stocks fell for a second day due to U.S. and China tariff tensions. The U.S. and global recession risk rose, impacting banking stocks as investors foresee rate cuts. Major indices, including Europe's STOXX 600, Japan's Nikkei, and Nasdaq, experienced significant declines, driven by Trump's tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced another day of significant losses on Friday, driven by escalating trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff announcements. China's response with a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods exacerbated the downward spiral, deeply affecting global markets.

Major banking stocks stumbled as fears of an economic slowdown mounted. In response, investors are factoring in aggressive central bank rate cuts. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest since October, following a fresh wave of trade tariffs imposed by Trump on U.S. imports.

Markets across Europe and Asia witnessed sharp declines, with the STOXX 600 and Nikkei 225 experiencing drops comparable to those during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 also reflected the gloom, while commodity prices, notably oil, dipped amid demand concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

