Global Markets Plunge Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

Global stocks experienced another day of significant losses on Friday, driven by escalating trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff announcements. China's response with a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods exacerbated the downward spiral, deeply affecting global markets.

Major banking stocks stumbled as fears of an economic slowdown mounted. In response, investors are factoring in aggressive central bank rate cuts. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest since October, following a fresh wave of trade tariffs imposed by Trump on U.S. imports.

Markets across Europe and Asia witnessed sharp declines, with the STOXX 600 and Nikkei 225 experiencing drops comparable to those during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 also reflected the gloom, while commodity prices, notably oil, dipped amid demand concerns.

