Inferno Engulfs Ankleshwar Chemical Factory: Firefighters Battle Blaze
A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch. Emergency services swiftly responded and firefighting operations are ongoing. Awaiting further information. A similar incident occurred on March 31 near a wood company in Kutch. Firefighting teams and municipality efforts are active on site.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Ankleshwar GIDC region of Bharuch on Friday, according to local officials. Fire tenders are currently at the scene, and firefighting operations are actively underway, as emergency responders work to contain the blaze.
Further details about the incident are pending, as investigations and efforts continue. Notably, on March 31, a similar incident took place near a wood company adjacent to a petrol pump along the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district.
In that instance, fire tenders alongside the Gandhidham Municipality were present, diligently working to bring the fire under control. While parallels can be drawn, the current Ankleshwar fire's cause and potential effects remain to be determined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emergency Response Drill Showcases Railway's Efficiency in Crisis Management
Fuel Shortages Cripple Palestinian Emergency Response
Wildfires Spark Emergency Response Across Carolinas
Punjab Police Bolsters Emergency Response with New Smartphones for ERVs
Inside UNHCR’s Emergency Response: How the UN Refugee Agency Saves Lives