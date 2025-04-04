Inferno Engulfs Ankleshwar Chemical Factory: Firefighters Battle Blaze

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Ankleshwar GIDC region of Bharuch on Friday, according to local officials. Fire tenders are currently at the scene, and firefighting operations are actively underway, as emergency responders work to contain the blaze.

Further details about the incident are pending, as investigations and efforts continue. Notably, on March 31, a similar incident took place near a wood company adjacent to a petrol pump along the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district.

In that instance, fire tenders alongside the Gandhidham Municipality were present, diligently working to bring the fire under control. While parallels can be drawn, the current Ankleshwar fire's cause and potential effects remain to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)