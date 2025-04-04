Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Ankleshwar Chemical Factory: Firefighters Battle Blaze

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Ankleshwar GIDC, Bharuch. Emergency services swiftly responded and firefighting operations are ongoing. Awaiting further information. A similar incident occurred on March 31 near a wood company in Kutch. Firefighting teams and municipality efforts are active on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:17 IST
Inferno Engulfs Ankleshwar Chemical Factory: Firefighters Battle Blaze
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Ankleshwar GIDC region of Bharuch on Friday, according to local officials. Fire tenders are currently at the scene, and firefighting operations are actively underway, as emergency responders work to contain the blaze.

Further details about the incident are pending, as investigations and efforts continue. Notably, on March 31, a similar incident took place near a wood company adjacent to a petrol pump along the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district.

In that instance, fire tenders alongside the Gandhidham Municipality were present, diligently working to bring the fire under control. While parallels can be drawn, the current Ankleshwar fire's cause and potential effects remain to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025