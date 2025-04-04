Russia's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turbulence

Russia is grappling with the fallout from new U.S. tariffs, yet its economy remains largely insulated due to existing sanctions. While President Trump's recent tariff hike sparked global market unrest, Russia has managed to escape additional trade barriers, thanks to its minimal trade ties with the U.S.

Kremlin officials, including spokesman Dmitry Peskov, expressed awareness of the turbulent international markets, stressing the importance of careful monitoring to mitigate any adverse effects on the Russian economy. Despite a reduction in U.S.-Russia trade, important commodities like Russian fertiliser continue to reach U.S. markets, although future tariffs may pose challenges.

With the Russian rouble showing resilience against the U.S. dollar, analysts note that it possesses a degree of immunity to global currency shifts. This stability comes amid broader speculation about potential economic downturns as countries adjust to changing trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)