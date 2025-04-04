Left Menu

Amidst Controversy, Justice Sharma Accepts Calcutta High Court Role

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma addresses the controversy surrounding his transfer, respecting dissent while pledging dedication to the Calcutta High Court. Opposition arose from various legal entities, but Sharma remains committed to integrity and reflects on his impactful career during his farewell from the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:13 IST
Amidst Controversy, Justice Sharma Accepts Calcutta High Court Role
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma. (Photo/Delhi HC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, newly appointed to the Calcutta High Court, faces opposition from the legal community but promises steadfast service while respecting their concerns.

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association and other legal bodies challenge his transfer, but Bar President Ashok Kumar Dhandhania dissociates from the protest against his swearing-in.

During his Delhi High Court farewell, Sharma cited poetry to express resilience, addressed past challenges, and thanked the legal community for its support as he embarks on his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025