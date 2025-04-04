Amidst Controversy, Justice Sharma Accepts Calcutta High Court Role

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, newly appointed to the Calcutta High Court, faces opposition from the legal community but promises steadfast service while respecting their concerns.

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association and other legal bodies challenge his transfer, but Bar President Ashok Kumar Dhandhania dissociates from the protest against his swearing-in.

During his Delhi High Court farewell, Sharma cited poetry to express resilience, addressed past challenges, and thanked the legal community for its support as he embarks on his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)