A former Russian defense official has been convicted on charges of bribery, receiving a seven-year sentence in a penal colony, as reported by the state news agency TASS. Andrei Chekmazov, who held the position of a reserve colonel, faced accusations of accepting kickbacks worth over 16 million roubles, approximately $188,000, from the head of a contracted company.

The sentencing occurs amidst a campaign led by President Vladimir Putin to clamp down on corruption within the military, as the war in Ukraine progresses into its fourth year. Over a dozen arrests have been made in the past year as part of this initiative. The crackdown aims to address systemic corruption issues and enforce accountability among defense officials.

In one of the most notable cases, former deputy defense minister Timur Ivanov went on trial last month in Moscow. He, along with a former subordinate, faces charges of embezzling approximately 4.1 billion roubles, equivalent to $48.1 million. These actions underscore a determined push by Russian authorities to restore integrity within their armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)