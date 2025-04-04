Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils Development Initiatives at Chaitra Ashtami Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami showcased an array of developmental plans at the Chaitra Ashtami fair, set in the historic Maa Agniri temple in Chaukhutia. Offering prayers, he expressed hopes for statewide prosperity and highlighted the event's role in boosting cultural awareness and tackling social issues.

The fair featured traditional Kumaon and Garhwal performances, alongside awareness campaigns addressing topics such as environmental conservation and drug eradication. Chief Minister Dhami praised Uttarakhand's pioneering implementation of the UCC law, citing collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce transformative initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana to foster regional development.

Announcing educational and infrastructural advancements, Dhami pledged undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Chaukhutia College and detailed new transportation projects, healthcare enhancements, and cultural tourism expansion efforts. Furthermore, the CM launched the Jageshwar Prasadam Yojana, involving local women's self-help groups in the production of traditional offerings to promote economic and industrial growth in the district.

