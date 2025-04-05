Outcry Grows Over Unlawful Wheeling Charges by Power Company

In a significant development, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has called on citizens to oppose the wheeling charges imposed by power companies, labeling them as illegal.

The TSSIA has accused the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) of collecting these charges from almost 3 crore customers over the past seven years, without proper financial disclosure.

With APTEL's ruling that such charges should be limited to open-access consumers, TSSIA highlights these charges for retail consumers as unlawful, underscoring the need for public opposition to drive change.

