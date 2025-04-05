Left Menu

Outcry Grows Over Unlawful Wheeling Charges by Power Company

In Maharashtra's Thane, a local industrial body has protested against illegal wheeling charges imposed by MSEDCL on nearly 3 crore consumers for seven years. The body alleges these charges amount to unlawful billing and urges citizens to voice their discontent to prompt change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:09 IST
Outcry Grows Over Unlawful Wheeling Charges by Power Company
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has called on citizens to oppose the wheeling charges imposed by power companies, labeling them as illegal.

The TSSIA has accused the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) of collecting these charges from almost 3 crore customers over the past seven years, without proper financial disclosure.

With APTEL's ruling that such charges should be limited to open-access consumers, TSSIA highlights these charges for retail consumers as unlawful, underscoring the need for public opposition to drive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025