Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: A Threat to Justice?

The General Secretary of the All India Ulama Board, Bonai Hasni, has issued a stark warning about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, describing it as a potential threat to justice in the nation. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Hasni condemned the bill for its troubling provisions.

Under the amendment, government officials can unilaterally declare a property as belonging to the government, with such decisions being made by other government employees and immune from judicial scrutiny, a situation Hasni criticizes as unprecedented and alarming. The law's impact on religious sites, including mosques and madrassas, is of particular concern.

Hasni emphasizes that this issue transcends religious divides, impacting all citizens who value justice. He praised opposition MPs, particularly from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, for standing against the bill, expressing gratitude while calling for continued resistance to similar legislation in the future.

