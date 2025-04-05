Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: A Threat to Justice?

The All India Ulama Board's General Secretary Bonai Hasni raises alarm over the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, stating it could undermine justice for all citizens. The bill allows government officials to claim any property as government-owned without legal challenge, raising concerns across religious and community lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:49 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: A Threat to Justice?
Bonai Hasni, General Secretary of the All India Ulama Board (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The General Secretary of the All India Ulama Board, Bonai Hasni, has issued a stark warning about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, describing it as a potential threat to justice in the nation. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Hasni condemned the bill for its troubling provisions.

Under the amendment, government officials can unilaterally declare a property as belonging to the government, with such decisions being made by other government employees and immune from judicial scrutiny, a situation Hasni criticizes as unprecedented and alarming. The law's impact on religious sites, including mosques and madrassas, is of particular concern.

Hasni emphasizes that this issue transcends religious divides, impacting all citizens who value justice. He praised opposition MPs, particularly from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, for standing against the bill, expressing gratitude while calling for continued resistance to similar legislation in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025