Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations

As Ram Navami approaches, preparations are in full swing in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have implemented detailed guidelines, stressing security and communal activities at temples. The state is ensuring safety with measures like peace meetings, surveillance via CCTV, and adequate arrangements at major public spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations
Sambhal DM Rajinder Pensia (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the vibrant district of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are underway for the auspicious festival of Ram Navami. District Magistrate Rajinder Pensia revealed that clear directives have been received by the administration, ensuring celebrations are conducted in every Devi, Valmiki, Ram, and Hanuman temple with community participation in bhajan-kirtan sessions and Akhand Ramayana recitations.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra highlighted the extensive security arrangements ahead of the festivities, mentioning that preparations are finalized for the concurrent Ramcharitmanas recitation at numerous temples. DGP Prashant Kumar has issued guidelines, including barricades and parking solutions for the expected influx of visitors to Ayodhya.

Emphasizing collaboration, DGP Kumar called for peace meetings with religious leaders, led by senior officials. He stressed the importance of equipping venues with fire safety, CCTV, and drone surveillance to manage crowds effectively. The administration aims to provide a secure and harmonious environment throughout the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025