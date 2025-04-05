Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations
As Ram Navami approaches, preparations are in full swing in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have implemented detailed guidelines, stressing security and communal activities at temples. The state is ensuring safety with measures like peace meetings, surveillance via CCTV, and adequate arrangements at major public spots.
In the vibrant district of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, preparations are underway for the auspicious festival of Ram Navami. District Magistrate Rajinder Pensia revealed that clear directives have been received by the administration, ensuring celebrations are conducted in every Devi, Valmiki, Ram, and Hanuman temple with community participation in bhajan-kirtan sessions and Akhand Ramayana recitations.
Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra highlighted the extensive security arrangements ahead of the festivities, mentioning that preparations are finalized for the concurrent Ramcharitmanas recitation at numerous temples. DGP Prashant Kumar has issued guidelines, including barricades and parking solutions for the expected influx of visitors to Ayodhya.
Emphasizing collaboration, DGP Kumar called for peace meetings with religious leaders, led by senior officials. He stressed the importance of equipping venues with fire safety, CCTV, and drone surveillance to manage crowds effectively. The administration aims to provide a secure and harmonious environment throughout the celebrations.
