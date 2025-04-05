Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Boosts Naval Strength with Project Seabird Expansion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated new infrastructure projects at the Karwar naval base under Project Seabird. This initiative enhances India's maritime security and fosters cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations. IOS SAGAR is key to India's strategic vision, strengthening ties with maritime neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked a significant milestone by inaugurating several infrastructure projects at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The initiative, under Project Seabird, aims to strengthen India's maritime security.

Saturdays' events witnessed the flag-off of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, which is a move to enhance cooperation and security within the Indian Ocean Region. IOS SAGAR will play a pivotal role in fostering relationships with maritime neighbors.

The expansion at the Karwar base includes advanced facilities to accommodate 32 ships and submarines, evidencing India's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities. This strategic development reflects India's long-term security interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

