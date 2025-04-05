Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: A Double-Edged Strategy to Tackle Financial Crisis

In response to a financial crisis, Himachal Pradesh's government has increased bus fares and reclaimed hydropower projects from central PSUs. Aimed at reducing deficits and strengthening state revenue, these decisions highlight the urgency to improve financial health and control over local natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh: A Double-Edged Strategy to Tackle Financial Crisis
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Facing a financial crisis, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken decisive actions by increasing bus fares and reclaiming key hydropower projects from central public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Cabinet approved doubling the minimum fare for bus travel from Rs 5 to Rs 10, attributing the rise to the mounting losses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). The government justified the fare increase as vital for maintaining the public transport system, despite anticipating a strong public backlash.

In addition, the Cabinet sanctioned the takeover of four major hydroelectric power projects from the central PSU, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), including the Sunni Project (382 MW), Luhri Stage-I (210 MW), Dhaulasidh Project (66 MW), and Dugar Project (500 MW). Furthermore, the state will reclaim the 180 MW Baira Suil Hydro Project in Chamba from NHPC, as its 40-year agreement period has ended.

The actions are seen as an attempt to assert economic rights and bolster state revenue by improving resource management. Harshwardhan Chauhan, the Industries Minister, expressed confidence that residents would understand these tough decisions aimed at long-term sustainability, emphasizing the need to maintain both transport and hydropower rights in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025