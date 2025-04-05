Trincomalee: The Next Energy Hub

In a landmark move, India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates have inked an agreement to develop Trincomalee as a significant energy hub. This initiative aims to ensure Sri Lanka's energy security while driving economic growth through strategic collaboration with the UAE.

The agreement, cemented following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also includes a separate pact for electricity grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the framework's aim to facilitate energy provisioning at affordable rates and enhance export revenue. The framework anticipates further business agreements that will clarify roles and potential projects such as multi-product pipelines.

