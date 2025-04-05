Left Menu

Tripura's Art Legacy Shines at Bipul Kanti Saha Festival

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Bipul Kanti Saha State Art and Craft Festival, celebrating the state's rich cultural heritage. Artists and craftspersons participated actively. The event honors the late artist’s contributions while promoting youth creativity through exhibitions, performances, and workshops in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:58 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha inagurates Bipul Kanti Saha State Art and Craft Festival (Photo/X: @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha officially opened the Bipul Kanti Saha State Art and Craft Festival at the Government Art and Craft College in Agartala on Saturday. The festival aims to celebrate and elevate the state's rich artistic and cultural traditions, drawing enthusiastic participation from artists, students, and craftspersons statewide.

During his address, CM Saha extolled the late Bipul Kanti Saha's significant contributions to Tripura's art and culture scene, underscoring the need to foster youth creativity. He stated, "This festival pays homage to a legendary artist and serves as a platform for emerging talents to showcase their work." The event's opening featured traditional artworks, handlooms, handicrafts, and live artisan demonstrations, complemented by vibrant cultural performances.

Set to continue for several days, the festival will include exhibitions, workshops, and interactive sessions designed to educate and inspire visitors about the state's rich artistic heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

