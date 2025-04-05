Chamoli Preps for CharDham Yatra: Infrastructure Upgrades in Full Swing

In anticipation of the Chardham Yatra, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari updated the public on the progress of crucial infrastructure improvements aimed at ensuring a safe journey for pilgrims. Following a coordination meeting led by the Commissioner, Tiwari highlighted ongoing discussions on road repairs and essential facilities for pilgrims.

Significant strides in infrastructure include the establishment of drinking water, electricity, and toilet facilities within the Dham. Tiwari assured that these enhancements, along with necessary repairs, are set to be completed by April 25, promising a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has advised devotees to complete online registrations prior to embarking on the CharDham Yatra. More than 11 lakh pilgrims have already registered online, with Dhami emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable pilgrimage.

Marking the Yatra's importance, CM Dhami equated its initiation to a festival for Uttarakhand's people. He confirmed that the doors of the Dhams are ready to open following rapid preparations, highlighting departmental vigilance in ensuring seamless arrangements.

