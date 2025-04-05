Market Turmoil: Navigating Tariffs and Interest Rate Speculations

As the week unfolds, stock markets brace for turbulence, linked to the impending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interest rate decision and key US inflation data releases. Market sentiment remains on edge over the broader implications of US tariffs on the global economy, analysts suggest.

Concerns are mounting that a full-scale trade conflict could hinder global trade and economic growth, according to industry experts. Equity markets took a hit last Friday, driven by widespread sell-offs amid escalating trade war fears.

The focus also turns to domestic affairs, with the RBI poised to decide on interest rates and the release of India's industrial and manufacturing production statistics. Global eyes will be on the US inflation figures, FOMC minutes, and other international data releases.

