Punjab's Unyielding Battle: Over 5,000 Drug Arrests in 37 Days

In a determined effort to tackle the ongoing drug issue in Punjab, the state police have made significant strides under the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', initiated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Conducted over 37 days, the operation has seen the arrest of 5,169 drug smugglers.

On Sunday, simultaneous raids across 337 locations resulted in 54 arrests and the registration of 37 FIRs. Authorities recovered 411 grams of heroin, 1,617 tablets, and a cash amount of Rs 34,400 from the suspects, following directives from Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The Punjab government, under the direction of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the support of a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee, remains committed to eradicating drug trafficking. With the aid of over 150 police teams, the campaign aims to create a drug-free state, establishing numerous village and urban defense committees to counter the drug menace effectively.

