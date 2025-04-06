Ethanol Revolution: Boosting Farmers' Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant move to enhance agricultural prosperity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of ethanol production at the launch of the Keyan Distillery Plant in Sahjanwan area. The event, marking Ram Navami, signifies the state's commitment to economic progress via sustainable energy solutions.

The new plant, sprawling over 30 acres, will convert grains into ethanol, reducing dependence on petrol and diesel. Adityanath clarified that this is an industrial revolution to aid farmers, not merely a liquor manufacturing facility. The chief minister noted that ethanol would support various modes of transportation, including vehicles and aircraft.

The initiative aims to cut down the country's Rs 7 to 8 lakh crore annual expenditure on petroleum imports. By producing ethanol locally, the project will not only save foreign exchange but also offer employment opportunities. The facility aims to produce 3.5 lakh litres of ethanol per day, with future expansions planned, complementing the government's focus on advancing farmers' interests and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)