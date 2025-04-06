Left Menu

Ethanol Revolution: Boosting Farmers' Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the inauguration of the Keyan Distillery Plant, emphasizing ethanol's role in boosting farmers' prosperity and reducing reliance on petroleum imports. The plant will produce ethanol from grains, enhancing farmer income and providing youth employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:24 IST
Ethanol Revolution: Boosting Farmers' Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance agricultural prosperity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of ethanol production at the launch of the Keyan Distillery Plant in Sahjanwan area. The event, marking Ram Navami, signifies the state's commitment to economic progress via sustainable energy solutions.

The new plant, sprawling over 30 acres, will convert grains into ethanol, reducing dependence on petrol and diesel. Adityanath clarified that this is an industrial revolution to aid farmers, not merely a liquor manufacturing facility. The chief minister noted that ethanol would support various modes of transportation, including vehicles and aircraft.

The initiative aims to cut down the country's Rs 7 to 8 lakh crore annual expenditure on petroleum imports. By producing ethanol locally, the project will not only save foreign exchange but also offer employment opportunities. The facility aims to produce 3.5 lakh litres of ethanol per day, with future expansions planned, complementing the government's focus on advancing farmers' interests and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025