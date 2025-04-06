Ethanol Revolution: Boosting Farmers' Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the inauguration of the Keyan Distillery Plant, emphasizing ethanol's role in boosting farmers' prosperity and reducing reliance on petroleum imports. The plant will produce ethanol from grains, enhancing farmer income and providing youth employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance agricultural prosperity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of ethanol production at the launch of the Keyan Distillery Plant in Sahjanwan area. The event, marking Ram Navami, signifies the state's commitment to economic progress via sustainable energy solutions.
The new plant, sprawling over 30 acres, will convert grains into ethanol, reducing dependence on petrol and diesel. Adityanath clarified that this is an industrial revolution to aid farmers, not merely a liquor manufacturing facility. The chief minister noted that ethanol would support various modes of transportation, including vehicles and aircraft.
The initiative aims to cut down the country's Rs 7 to 8 lakh crore annual expenditure on petroleum imports. By producing ethanol locally, the project will not only save foreign exchange but also offer employment opportunities. The facility aims to produce 3.5 lakh litres of ethanol per day, with future expansions planned, complementing the government's focus on advancing farmers' interests and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Black Sea Grain Initiative: Navigating Diplomatic Waters
Navigating Treacherous Waters: The Black Sea Security Deal's Potential Impact on Global Grain Markets
Sanction Loopholes: Navigating Russian Grain and Fertilizer Exports
Blaze Destroys 100 Tonnes of Food Grains in Palghar Warehouse
Punjab's Urgent Plea for Grain Movement: A Storage Crisis Unfolds