U.S. Stock Market Faces Turbulent Week Amid Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. investors brace for market volatility following hefty declines in the S&P 500 after President Trump's tariff announcement. The index lost $5 trillion in value in two days, nearing bear market territory. Experts anticipate brief gains but question the durability of any recovery amidst economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors in the United States are preparing for a volatile trading week after the S&P 500 experienced a dramatic 10.5% drop in value, shedding approximately $5 trillion after President Trump announced new tariffs.

These developments have sparked the largest two-day loss on Wall Street since March 2020, edging the index closer to a bear market threshold.

As market stakeholders gauge the recovery potential, Trump's economic advisors attempt damage control, framing the tariffs as a strategic move despite doubts about market revival sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

