U.S. Stock Market Faces Turbulent Week Amid Tariff Uncertainty
U.S. investors brace for market volatility following hefty declines in the S&P 500 after President Trump's tariff announcement. The index lost $5 trillion in value in two days, nearing bear market territory. Experts anticipate brief gains but question the durability of any recovery amidst economic concerns.
Investors in the United States are preparing for a volatile trading week after the S&P 500 experienced a dramatic 10.5% drop in value, shedding approximately $5 trillion after President Trump announced new tariffs.
These developments have sparked the largest two-day loss on Wall Street since March 2020, edging the index closer to a bear market threshold.
As market stakeholders gauge the recovery potential, Trump's economic advisors attempt damage control, framing the tariffs as a strategic move despite doubts about market revival sustainability.
