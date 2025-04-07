U.S. Stock Market Faces Turbulent Week Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Investors in the United States are preparing for a volatile trading week after the S&P 500 experienced a dramatic 10.5% drop in value, shedding approximately $5 trillion after President Trump announced new tariffs.

These developments have sparked the largest two-day loss on Wall Street since March 2020, edging the index closer to a bear market threshold.

As market stakeholders gauge the recovery potential, Trump's economic advisors attempt damage control, framing the tariffs as a strategic move despite doubts about market revival sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)